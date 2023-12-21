The Lafayette Leopards (4-6) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
Dartmouth vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

  • The Leopards' 55.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 53.9 the Big Green give up.
  • Lafayette is 4-1 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
  • Dartmouth is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 55.3 points.
  • The Big Green average 15.7 fewer points per game (50.8) than the Leopards allow (66.5).
  • The Big Green are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Leopards concede to opponents (41.9%).
  • The Leopards' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Big Green have conceded.

Dartmouth Leaders

  • D.Ariik: 9.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 44.2 FG%
  • Nina Minicozzi: 7.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Victoria Page: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)
  • Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 56.5 FG%
  • Cate MacDonald: 4.4 PTS, 27.8 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Merrimack W 49-45 Hammel Court
12/12/2023 @ Albany L 68-57 SEFCU Arena
12/14/2023 @ UMass Lowell W 58-52 Costello Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Lafayette - Edward Leede Arena
1/6/2024 Brown - Edward Leede Arena
1/7/2024 NVU-Lyndon - Edward Leede Arena

