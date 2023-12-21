The Lafayette Leopards (4-6) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: Fubo Sports US

Dartmouth vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

The Leopards' 55.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 53.9 the Big Green give up.

Lafayette is 4-1 when it scores more than 53.9 points.

Dartmouth is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 55.3 points.

The Big Green average 15.7 fewer points per game (50.8) than the Leopards allow (66.5).

The Big Green are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Leopards concede to opponents (41.9%).

The Leopards' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Big Green have conceded.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 9.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 44.2 FG%

9.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 44.2 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 7.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

7.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Victoria Page: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44) Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 56.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 56.5 FG% Cate MacDonald: 4.4 PTS, 27.8 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule