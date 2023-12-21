How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. Lafayette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Lafayette Leopards (4-6) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dartmouth vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison
- The Leopards' 55.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 53.9 the Big Green give up.
- Lafayette is 4-1 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
- Dartmouth is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 55.3 points.
- The Big Green average 15.7 fewer points per game (50.8) than the Leopards allow (66.5).
- The Big Green are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Leopards concede to opponents (41.9%).
- The Leopards' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Big Green have conceded.
Dartmouth Leaders
- D.Ariik: 9.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.5 BLK, 44.2 FG%
- Nina Minicozzi: 7.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Victoria Page: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)
- Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Cate MacDonald: 4.4 PTS, 27.8 FG%
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Merrimack
|W 49-45
|Hammel Court
|12/12/2023
|@ Albany
|L 68-57
|SEFCU Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|W 58-52
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|1/6/2024
|Brown
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|1/7/2024
|NVU-Lyndon
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
