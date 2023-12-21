The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6) will play the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Dusan Neskovic: 17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaren Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jayden Williams: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackson Munro: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Nico Galette: 15.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Alex Sobel: 10.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK Tanner Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Joey Reilly: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle McGee: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison

Sacred Heart Rank Sacred Heart AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 216th 73.3 Points Scored 63.3 348th 239th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.6 199th 186th 33.2 Rebounds 32.4 216th 183rd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.3 340th 212th 7.1 3pt Made 6.7 250th 314th 11.0 Assists 11.6 283rd 220th 12.4 Turnovers 11.0 115th

