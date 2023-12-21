Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6) will play the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.
Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Dusan Neskovic: 17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaren Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jayden Williams: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Nico Galette: 15.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alex Sobel: 10.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Tanner Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle McGee: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison
|Sacred Heart Rank
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|216th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|63.3
|348th
|239th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|199th
|186th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|32.4
|216th
|183rd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|340th
|212th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.7
|250th
|314th
|11.0
|Assists
|11.6
|283rd
|220th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.0
|115th
