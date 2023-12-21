The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) host the Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) after losing three home games in a row. The Pioneers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: William H. Pitt Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sacred Heart -3.5 139.5

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 139.5 points.

Dartmouth's outings this season have a 130.7-point average over/under, 8.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Dartmouth has gone 4-5-0 ATS this year.

Dartmouth has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

The Big Green have not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Dartmouth has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacred Heart 7 63.6% 71.8 134.5 74.9 142.9 150.2 Dartmouth 3 33.3% 62.7 134.5 68.0 142.9 140.4

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green's 62.7 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 74.9 the Pioneers give up.

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacred Heart 5-6-0 1-3 6-5-0 Dartmouth 4-5-0 2-3 1-8-0

Dartmouth vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits

Sacred Heart Dartmouth 2-3 Home Record 4-2 1-6 Away Record 0-5 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.8 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-4-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

