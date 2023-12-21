Can we expect David Savard scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Savard score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Savard stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Savard scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).

Savard has zero points on the power play.

Savard's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.