Will David Savard Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 21?
Can we expect David Savard scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Savard score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Savard stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Savard scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).
- Savard has zero points on the power play.
- Savard's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.