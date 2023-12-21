Can we anticipate Jayden Struble scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Struble stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Struble has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Struble has zero points on the power play.
  • Struble's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Struble recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:58 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.