Will Jayden Struble Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 21?
Can we anticipate Jayden Struble scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Struble stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Struble has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Struble has zero points on the power play.
- Struble's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Struble recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-2
Canadiens vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
