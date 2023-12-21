Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 21?
Should you wager on Jesse Ylonen to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Ylonen has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-2
Canadiens vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
