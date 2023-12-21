For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Armia a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

  • Armia has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Armia has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

