Can we expect Johnathan Kovacevic scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kovacevic stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Kovacevic has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Kovacevic has no points on the power play.

Kovacevic's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.