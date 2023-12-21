The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, take the ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Anderson's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Josh Anderson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In three of 31 games this year, Anderson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Anderson has a point in six games this year (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 31 games played.

Anderson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 22.7%.

Anderson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

