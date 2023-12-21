Should you bet on Juraj Slafkovsky to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

  • Slafkovsky has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:26 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

