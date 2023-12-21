Juraj Slafkovsky and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Slafkovsky are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Slafkovsky has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:54 on the ice per game.

Slafkovsky has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 31 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Slafkovsky has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Slafkovsky has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 31 games played.

The implied probability is 40% that Slafkovsky goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Slafkovsky having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

