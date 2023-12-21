Will Justin Barron find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

Barron has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 17:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

