Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 21?
When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kaiden Guhle find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Guhle stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- Guhle has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:51
|Away
|W 4-2
Canadiens vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
