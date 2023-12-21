On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Michael Matheson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
  • Matheson's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:59 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 32:21 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 29:48 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:37 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:06 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 29:17 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 23:17 Away W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

