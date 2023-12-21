Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Matheson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:17 per game on the ice, is -9.

In five of 31 games this year, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Matheson has a point in 16 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Matheson has an assist in 13 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Matheson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Matheson Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 96 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 1 21 Points 0 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

