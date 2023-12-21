Will Michael Pezzetta Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 21?
When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Michael Pezzetta score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Pezzetta stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- Pezzetta has no points on the power play.
- Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Pezzetta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|6:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|7:17
|Home
|L 6-5
Canadiens vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
