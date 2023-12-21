When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Michael Pezzetta score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.