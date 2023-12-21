On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Mitchell Stephens going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stephens stats and insights

  • Stephens is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Stephens has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.