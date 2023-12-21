NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Wednesday's NHL schedule, including the Detroit Red Wings playing the Winnipeg Jets.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday's NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|TNT,Max,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|TNT,Max,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
