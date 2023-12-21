Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 21?
When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Suzuki stats and insights
- Suzuki has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Suzuki has picked up five goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Suzuki's shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 96 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|22:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-2
Canadiens vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
