Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 20:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Suzuki has a goal in eight of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 14 of 31 games this year, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 26 Points 1 8 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

