Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Monahan available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Monahan has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Monahan has a point in 15 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Monahan has an assist in nine of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Monahan's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.