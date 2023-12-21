The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are riding a three-game road winning streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-3-2 while totaling 27 total goals (six power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.2%). They have allowed 30 goals.

Before this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.

Canadiens vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Wild 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-210)

Wild (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 14-13-4 this season and are 8-4-12 in overtime matchups.

Montreal has earned 15 points (7-4-1) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens registered just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Montreal has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (12-3-3).

This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 14 games has a record of 6-5-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 3-2-2 (eight points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 24 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 18th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 18th 30.3 Shots 29.5 25th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 23rd 17.17% Power Play % 18.02% 22nd 31st 72.22% Penalty Kill % 73.15% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.