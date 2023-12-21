Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windham County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Windham County, Vermont. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Windham County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Anthony Union High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
