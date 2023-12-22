Addison County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you reside in Addison County, Vermont and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Addison County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Abraham Union High School at Mount St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 5:51 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
