The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Canadiens lost to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime in their last game.

The Canadiens have a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 26 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 38 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (18.4% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Friday's game.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-115)

Blackhawks (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 8-5-13 record in overtime contests this season and a 14-13-5 overall record.

In the 13 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.

This season the Canadiens registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Montreal has five points (2-5-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Canadiens have earned 28 points in their 19 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 15 games has a record of 6-5-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 3-2-3 (nine points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 24 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Blackhawks Rank Blackhawks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 31st 2.35 Goals Scored 2.72 27th 29th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.34 22nd 31st 27.1 Shots 29.3 26th 26th 32.4 Shots Allowed 34 29th 29th 11.88% Power Play % 18.1% 21st 26th 74.49% Penalty Kill % 72.81% 28th

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

