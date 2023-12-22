In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Brendan Gallagher to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Gallagher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

