The Montreal Canadiens, including Brendan Gallagher, take the ice Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Gallagher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Gallagher has averaged 13:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in nine of 32 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Gallagher has an assist in seven of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

There is a 23.8% chance of Gallagher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-37) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

