How to Watch the Bruins vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (19-5-6) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) on Friday, with the Bruins coming off a defeat and the Jets off a victory.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to NESN and ESPN+ to watch the Bruins and the Jets hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Jets Additional Info
|Bruins vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Jets Prediction
|Bruins vs Jets Player Props
|Bruins vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 95 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|30
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|30
|13
|14
|27
|29
|16
|34.5%
|Pavel Zacha
|27
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|29
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
|Charlie Coyle
|30
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets allow 2.6 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Jets have 104 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|31
|12
|22
|34
|9
|18
|51.4%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|31
|5
|23
|28
|26
|16
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|31
|11
|14
|25
|16
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|31
|10
|10
|20
|5
|8
|33%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.