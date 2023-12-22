Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Mark Scheifele and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Winnipeg Jets matchup at Canada Life Centre on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 43 points. He has 19 goals and 24 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3

Pavel Zacha Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Pavel Zacha has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 27 games for Boston.

Zacha Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 19 0 2 2 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Scheifele has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Winnipeg offense with 34 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.