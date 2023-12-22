The Chicago Blackhawks (off a win in their last game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a defeat) will clash on Friday at United Center in Chicago.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Canadiens-Blackhawks matchup on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Canadiens Blackhawks 3-2 MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.3 goals per game (107 in total), 25th in the NHL.

With 87 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 32 9 19 28 23 16 55.7% Cole Caufield 32 8 15 23 9 13 40% Michael Matheson 32 5 18 23 30 13 - Sean Monahan 32 9 10 19 16 13 56.8% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Blackhawks' 73 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players