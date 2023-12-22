Connor Bedard and Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 28 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored nine goals and 19 assists in 32 games (playing 21:01 per game).

Michael Matheson is a key contributor for Montreal, with 23 total points this season. In 32 contests, he has netted five goals and provided 18 assists.

This season, Montreal's Cole Caufield has 23 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 15 assists (third).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 3-3-0 on the season, allowing 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collecting 193 saves with a .902% save percentage (37th in the league).

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is one of Chicago's top contributors (28 points), via amassed 12 goals and 16 assists.

Philipp Kurashev has chipped in with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists).

Nick Foligno has scored six goals and added nine assists in 31 games for Chicago.

Arvid Soderblom's record is 2-10-1. He has conceded 51 goals (4.0 goals against average) and racked up 346 saves with an .872% save percentage (64th in league).

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Blackhawks Rank Blackhawks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 31st 2.35 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 29th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 30th 27.1 Shots 29.5 26th 27th 32.4 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 29th 11.88% Power Play % 18.02% 22nd 26th 74.49% Penalty Kill % 73.15% 28th

