The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks took down the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blackhawks (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6 Blackhawks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 11 of the 29 games, or 37.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal is 11-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blackhawks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 73 (30th) Goals 87 (27th) 110 (27th) Goals Allowed 107 (25th) 12 (28th) Power Play Goals 21 (16th) 25 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 8-2-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total four times.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.1 goals.

The Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense (87 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Canadiens have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 107 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -20.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.