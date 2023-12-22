Canadiens vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks took down the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blackhawks (-115)
|Canadiens (-105)
|6
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won 11 of the 29 games, or 37.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal is 11-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|73 (30th)
|Goals
|87 (27th)
|110 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|107 (25th)
|12 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (16th)
|25 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 8-2-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total four times.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.1 goals.
- The Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense (87 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Canadiens have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 107 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -20.
