Should you wager on Charlie McAvoy to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

