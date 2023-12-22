Chittenden County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Chittenden County, Vermont today, we've got the information.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rice Memorial High School at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Jericho, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Essex High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
