Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 22?
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- Dvorak has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Dvorak has scored one goal on the power play.
- Dvorak averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Dvorak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|L 5-1
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
