When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Cole Caufield light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.

Caufield has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.

Caufield's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:56 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

