The Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Caufield are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cole Caufield vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Caufield has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In eight of 32 games this year, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has a point in 19 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Caufield has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-37).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 23 Points 1 8 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

