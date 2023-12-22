Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is David Pastrnak a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in 15 of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 5.2 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|23:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
