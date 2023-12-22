Will David Savard light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Savard stats and insights

Savard has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Savard has no points on the power play.

Savard averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

