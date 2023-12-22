Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Vermont today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Craftsbury Academy at Richford Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Richford, VT

Richford, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School at Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax