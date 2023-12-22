Grafton County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Grafton County, New Hampshire today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grafton County, New Hampshire High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rivendell Academy at Blue Mountain Union School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Wells River, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.