Should you wager on Jake DeBrusk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

DeBrusk has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

