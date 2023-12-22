Can we count on Jake Evans scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Evans has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).
  • Evans has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:03 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

