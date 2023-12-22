Can we expect Jesse Ylonen lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:04 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:44 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 7:26 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:51 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

