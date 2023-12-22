Will Joel Armia Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 22?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Joel Armia a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Armia stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Armia has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Armia has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Armia recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 4-2
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
