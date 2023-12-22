Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 22?
Can we anticipate Johnathan Kovacevic finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- Kovacevic has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.
- Kovacevic averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-1
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
