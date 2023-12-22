Can we anticipate Johnathan Kovacevic finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

Kovacevic has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.

Kovacevic averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

