Can we anticipate Johnathan Kovacevic finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kovacevic stats and insights

  • Kovacevic has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.
  • Kovacevic averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.