Should you bet on Josh Anderson to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson stats and insights

In three of 32 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 16:46 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.