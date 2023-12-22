The Montreal Canadiens, Josh Anderson included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Anderson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Josh Anderson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 16:35 on the ice per game.

In three of 32 games this season, Anderson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Anderson has a point in six of 32 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 32 games this season, Anderson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Anderson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-37).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

