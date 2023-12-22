Juraj Slafkovsky and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, at United Center. Looking to bet on Slafkovsky's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

Slafkovsky has averaged 15:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Slafkovsky has a goal in three games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Slafkovsky has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 32 games this season, Slafkovsky has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-37) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.