Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 22?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|L 5-1
Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
