For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

In six of 29 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 17:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

